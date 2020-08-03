Comments
Download The New CBS4 News App Here
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen state-supported COVID-19 test sites that were closed due to Isaias resumed operation on Monday.
The sites include the Miami-Dade Auditorium, Miami Jackson High School, and Aventura Mall.
The rest will reopen over the next two days.
The state’s Division of Emergency Management said federal sites will be open through Wednesday, August 5th.
RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.