MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen state-supported COVID-19 test sites that were closed due to Isaias resumed operation on Monday.

The sites include the Miami-Dade Auditorium, Miami Jackson High School, and Aventura Mall.

(Source: Florida Division of Emergency Management)

The rest will reopen over the next two days.

    • The state’s Division of Emergency Management said federal sites will be open through Wednesday, August 5th.

