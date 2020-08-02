Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:30 a.m. on August 2, 2020.
FLORIDA: 487,132 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 7,160 cases
- Total Florida Deaths: 7,206
- New Deaths: 62 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 27,150
- Total Tests: 3,726,562
- Negative Test Results: 3,233,865
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.82%
MIAMI-DADE: 122,690 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 1,480
- Total Deaths: 1,669
- New Deaths: 22 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 5,639
- Total Tests: 640,776
- Negative: 516,514
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 18%
BROWARD: 57,975 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 1,202
- Total Deaths: 745
- New Deaths: 3 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 3,412
- Total Tests: 407,967
- Negative: 349,344
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 13.31%
MONROE: 1,357 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 43
- Total Deaths: 11
- New Deaths: 2 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 89
- Total Tests: 12,540
- Negative: 11,173
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 13.06%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 4,566,275 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 153,642 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 17,622,478 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 680,165
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
