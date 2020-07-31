(CBSMiami)- The Miami Marlins have been quarantined in a hotel in Philadelphia throughout this week after a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in positive results for over half of their 30-man roster. Now, with games for the Marlins postponed through Sunday, the team is reportedly planning its next steps in how to continue its season while also taking care of the players and staff who have come down with the virus.

According to media reports, the team is preparing buses to drive the infected players and personnel back to Miami before the rest of the team members that are healthy prepare to continue their schedule.

News out of Philadelphia where the Marlins have been holed up for over a week: Team is getting sleeper buses to take the infected players/personnel back to Miami. That's a long ride Rest will stay, then head to Baltimore, NY and Buffalo for what will be a really long road trip — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 31, 2020

Reporter Craig Mish confirmed that news, saying that Marlins players are not returning to their homes once they get back to South Florida. Instead, they are set to isolate in one location.

As @JesseRogersESPN reported the Marlins have plans to bus players who tested positive back to Miami. However, none of them are going home. I can report they are going to a single isolated quarantine location. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 31, 2020

The current schedule has the Marlins set to play the Phillies at home next Tuesday-Thursday before embarking on a trip to face the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. Based on the report from Rogers it would seem the team is instead going to make up its series in Baltimore, then head to New York and then on to Buffalo where the Blue Jays are set to host their home games this season.

It has been a difficult week for MLB as the Marlins outbreak has led to postponed games for the Phillies, Yankees, Nationals, Orioles and Blue Jays. The Phillies have had a pair of staff members test positive and their weekend series against the Blue Jays was officially postponed yesterday.

Today, reports arose of positive tests for the St. Louis Cardinals, causing their series opener set for tonight in Milwaukee to be postponed. And, the Cardinals just finished a series with the Minnesota Twins, so there is concern for the Minnesota organization as well.

The travel element of baseball’s schedule was always likely to prove to be the most difficult aspect in terms of containing the virus and the first week of the season has proven that to be the case.