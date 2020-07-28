(CBSMiami)- The Miami Marlins have a COVID-19 outbreak on their hands. On Monday, it was reported that, in addition to the four players who returned positive results over the weekend, several more players and staff members tested positive. Now, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, four more Marlins players have learned of positive test results.

Marlins have had four additional players test positive, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2020

That would bring the total number of player cases to 15 based on the reporting that has come out over the last two days. Rosenthal goes on to report that the team remains in Philadelphia and that one of the members of the team who tested positive previously has now had a negative result. But, that person would need another negative test result at least 24 hours apart in order to become eligible to return.

Marlins remain in Philadelphia. One of previous team members to test positive had a subsequent test come back negative, source says. Would need two negatives at least 24 hours apart to become eligible to return. https://t.co/EG0HkVib9P — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2020

The 15 positive cases would mark exactly half of the team’s 30-man roster has now tested positive for the virus. That leaves questions about how the team can expect to put together a full roster, even with the 60-player pool, in time to return to action. The league has made no decisions about whether the Marlins will return to play Wednesday night in Baltimore as of this writing.