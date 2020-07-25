WATCH LIVECBS News Special Report - Remembering Rep. John Lewis
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMBest Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell
    12:00 PMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    12:30 PMHow to Do Florida
    1:00 PMUltimate Rush #2
    1:30 PMPGA of America Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Health News, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on July 25, 2020.

FLORIDA: 414,511 confirmed cases

  • One-Day increase: 12,199 cases
  • Total Florida Deaths: 5,894
  • New Deaths: 126  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 23,730
  • Total Tests: 3,340,929
  • Negative Test Results: 2,921,866
  • 14-Day  Average Positivity Rate: 11.43%

MIAMI-DADE: 101,854 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • One-Day Increase: 3,424
  • Total Deaths: 1,379
  • New Deaths: 9   *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 5,154
  • Total Tests: 558,801
  • Negative: 455,687
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 19.7%

BROWARD: 48,187 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 2,177
  • Total Deaths: 580
  • New Deaths: 34  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 3,074
  • Total Tests: 357,357
  • Negative: 308,707
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 13%

MONROE: 1,114 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 32
  • Total Deaths: 6
  • New Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 68
  • Total Tests: 10,833
  • Negative: 9,710
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 14.3%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 4,128,304 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 145,700 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 15,784,247 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 640,601
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments