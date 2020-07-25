Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on July 25, 2020.
FLORIDA: 414,511 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 12,199 cases
- Total Florida Deaths: 5,894
- New Deaths: 126 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 23,730
- Total Tests: 3,340,929
- Negative Test Results: 2,921,866
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.43%
MIAMI-DADE: 101,854 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 3,424
- Total Deaths: 1,379
- New Deaths: 9 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 5,154
- Total Tests: 558,801
- Negative: 455,687
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 19.7%
BROWARD: 48,187 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 2,177
- Total Deaths: 580
- New Deaths: 34 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 3,074
- Total Tests: 357,357
- Negative: 308,707
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 13%
MONROE: 1,114 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 32
- Total Deaths: 6
- New Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 68
- Total Tests: 10,833
- Negative: 9,710
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 14.3%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 4,128,304 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 145,700 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 15,784,247 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 640,601
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
