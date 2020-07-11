WATCH LIVEGovernor Ron DeSantis holds a coronavirus briefing
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on July 11, 2020.

FLORIDA: 254,511 confirmed cases

  • One-day increase: 10,360 cases
  • Residents: 250,984
  • Resident Deaths: 4,197
  • Non-Resident Deaths: 104
  • Hospitalizations: 18,023
  • Total Tests: 2,477,810
  • Negative Test Results: 2,220,788
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 12.5%

MIAMI-DADE: 60,868 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 60,228;  Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 639
  • One-Day Increase: 2,380
  • Deaths: 1,132
  • Hospitalizations: 4,408
  • Total Tests: 406,261
  • Negative: 344,749; Awaiting Results: 181; Inconclusive: 97
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 21.4%

BROWARD: 28,253 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 27,887; Non-Residents: 366
  • One-Day Increase: 1,548
  • Deaths: 455
  • Hospitalizations: 2,567
  • Total Tests: 260,002
  • Negative: 231,584; Awaiting Results: 52; Inconclusive: 19
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 15.9%

MONROE: 544 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 526, Non-Residents: 18
  • One-Day Increase: 74
  • Deaths: 6
  • Hospitalizations: 32
  • Total Tests: 7,590
  • Negative: 7,045;  Awaiting Results: 37, Inconclusive: 0
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate 23.2%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 3,188,982 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 134,130   (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 12,533,591 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 561,038
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

