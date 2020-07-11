Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on July 11, 2020.
FLORIDA: 254,511 confirmed cases
- One-day increase: 10,360 cases
- Residents: 250,984
- Resident Deaths: 4,197
- Non-Resident Deaths: 104
- Hospitalizations: 18,023
- Total Tests: 2,477,810
- Negative Test Results: 2,220,788
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 12.5%
MIAMI-DADE: 60,868 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 60,228; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 639
- One-Day Increase: 2,380
- Deaths: 1,132
- Hospitalizations: 4,408
- Total Tests: 406,261
- Negative: 344,749; Awaiting Results: 181; Inconclusive: 97
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 21.4%
BROWARD: 28,253 confirmed cases
- Residents: 27,887; Non-Residents: 366
- One-Day Increase: 1,548
- Deaths: 455
- Hospitalizations: 2,567
- Total Tests: 260,002
- Negative: 231,584; Awaiting Results: 52; Inconclusive: 19
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 15.9%
MONROE: 544 confirmed cases
- Residents: 526, Non-Residents: 18
- One-Day Increase: 74
- Deaths: 6
- Hospitalizations: 32
- Total Tests: 7,590
- Negative: 7,045; Awaiting Results: 37, Inconclusive: 0
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate 23.2%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 3,188,982 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 134,130 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 12,533,591 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 561,038
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
