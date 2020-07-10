(CBS Miami)– President Donald Trump arrived in Miami on Friday and was not wearing a mask as he exited Air Force One.

Miami-Dade County has a mandate that requires masks be worn at all times due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, but President Trump was photographed without one as he made his way off the plane.

President Donald Trump exits Air Force One at @iflymia without a mask despite a @MiamiDadeCounty mandate that requires masks be worn at all times due to our rising number of coronavirus cases.https://t.co/4JfvYpDhQk pic.twitter.com/Q7EY1ooSLI — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) July 10, 2020

President Trump is in town to visit the U.S. Southern Command in Doral to discuss drug trafficking in South America. The U.S. Southern Command is two miles away from the President’s golf club.

Miami continues to be a hotbed for the spread of coronavirus. On Friday, Florida reported over 11,000 cases of COVID-19 for the second time with 11,433 new cases. The only other time over 11,000 new cases came on July 4 with 11,458.

Miami-Dade County now has over 55,000 reported cases of coronavirus and the state of Florida has over 244,000 cases.

President Trump was supposed to be in New Hampshire on Saturday for a campaign rally, but that has been cancelled due to a tropical storm heading to the Northeast. The 45th President of the United States has made trips recently to Tulsa, Oklahoma and Arizona where he spoke to crowds without a mask.

President Trump said in an interview last month that face masks are good and make him look good, but he has yet to be seen in public wearing one.