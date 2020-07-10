CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 8:00 a.m. on July 10, 2020.

FLORIDA: 232,718 confirmed cases

  • One-day increase: 8,935 cases
  • Residents: 229,367
  • Resident Deaths: 4,009
  • Non-Resident Deaths: 102
  • Hospitalizations: 17,167
  • Total Tests: 2,359,636
  • Negative Test Results: 2,124,680
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 18.3%

MIAMI-DADE: 55,961 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 55,351; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 609
  • One-Day Increase: 1,987
  • Deaths: 1,092
  • Hospitalizations: 4,305
  • Total Tests: 389,016
  • Negative: 332,468; Awaiting Results: 178; Inconclusive: 97
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 24.28%

BROWARD: 25,102 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 24,740; Non-Residents: 362
  • One-Day Increase: 1,347
  • Deaths: 427
  • Hospitalizations: 2,455
  • Total Tests: 244,653
  • Negative: 219,403; Awaiting Results: 55; Inconclusive: 16
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate:  22.7%

MONROE: 445 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 428, Non-Residents: 17
  • One-Day Increase: 17
  • Deaths: 6
  • Hospitalizations: 31
  • Total Tests: 7,032
  • Negative: 6,587;  Awaiting Results: 38, Inconclusive: 0
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate:  14.2%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 3,118,168 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 133,291   (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 12,292,678 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 5550,486
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

