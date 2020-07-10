Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 8:00 a.m. on July 10, 2020.
FLORIDA: 232,718 confirmed cases
- One-day increase: 8,935 cases
- Residents: 229,367
- Resident Deaths: 4,009
- Non-Resident Deaths: 102
- Hospitalizations: 17,167
- Total Tests: 2,359,636
- Negative Test Results: 2,124,680
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 18.3%
MIAMI-DADE: 55,961 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 55,351; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 609
- One-Day Increase: 1,987
- Deaths: 1,092
- Hospitalizations: 4,305
- Total Tests: 389,016
- Negative: 332,468; Awaiting Results: 178; Inconclusive: 97
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 24.28%
BROWARD: 25,102 confirmed cases
- Residents: 24,740; Non-Residents: 362
- One-Day Increase: 1,347
- Deaths: 427
- Hospitalizations: 2,455
- Total Tests: 244,653
- Negative: 219,403; Awaiting Results: 55; Inconclusive: 16
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 22.7%
MONROE: 445 confirmed cases
- Residents: 428, Non-Residents: 17
- One-Day Increase: 17
- Deaths: 6
- Hospitalizations: 31
- Total Tests: 7,032
- Negative: 6,587; Awaiting Results: 38, Inconclusive: 0
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 14.2%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 3,118,168 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 133,291 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 12,292,678 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 5550,486
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
