MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, shattering its on-day record of 10,109.
The Florida Department of Health confirmed a total of 190,052 cases in the state and said 119 more people had died in one day, for a total of 3,803, since the pandemic began.
In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 2,418 cases for a total of 44,729 cases. There were 4 new deaths for a total of 1,038. The overall percentage of positive tests is 12.9 percent which is above the target range.
In Broward, there were an additional 1,348 new cases for a total of 19,575. There were 3 new deaths, bringing the total to 409. Its percentage of positive tests is 9 percent.
Monroe saw an increase of 15 new cases, bringing its total to 322 cases. There were no additional deaths which kept the total at five. Its percentage of positive tests is 5.3 percent.
