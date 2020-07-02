CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 2, 2020.

FLORIDA: 158,997 confirmed cases

  • One-day increase: 6,563 cases
  • Residents: 156,288
  • Resident Deaths: 3,550
  • Non-Resident Deaths: 100
  • Hospitalizations: 14,825
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 1,981,915
  • Negative Test Results: 1,821,357
  • Percent Positive: 8.0%

MIAMI-DADE: 37,961 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 37,417; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 543
  • Deaths: 1000
  • Hospitalizations: 4,021
  • Total Tests: 320,268
  • Negative: 281,968; Awaiting Results: 165; Inconclusive: 101
  • Percent Positive: 11.9%

BROWARD: 16,155 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 15,833; Non-Residents: 322
  • Deaths: 385
  • Hospitalizations: 2,112
  • Total Tests: 199,709
  • Negative: 183,467; Awaiting Results: 35; Inconclusive: 13
  • Percent Positive: 8.1%

MONROE: 270 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 254, Non-Residents: 16
  • Deaths: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 23
  • Total Tests: 5,697
  • Negative: 5,427; Awaiting Results: 43, Inconclusive: 0
  • Percent Positive: 4.7%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 2,686,587 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 128,062 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 10,712,304 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 516,552
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

