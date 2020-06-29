MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has added more than five thousand new coronavirus cases to its total.

On Monday, the state’s health department reported an additional 5,266 cases bringing the total to 146,341. There were an additional 28 resident deaths, bringing the total to 3,447.

This was the sixth day in a row that the state had more than 5,000 cases in a day. The record for one-day increases was set on Friday with 8,942 cases.

Total hospital admissions for COVID-19 cases are now at 14,354. The state’s overall percentage of positive tests is 7.6 percent.

In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 1,508 cases for a total of 35,222 cases. There were 22 new deaths for a total of 975. The overall percentage of positive tests is 11.4 percent which is above the target range.

In Broward, there were an additional 425 new cases for a total of 15,045. There were no new deaths. The death toll for the county stands at 382. Its percentage of positive tests is 7.8 percent.

Monroe saw an increase of 17 new cases, bringing its total to 236 cases. There were no additional deaths which kept the total at four. Its percentage of positive tests is 4.3 percent.

Florida is one of a handful of state posting soaring one-day totals over the last couple of days. Others include Arizona, Texas, South Carolina, and California.

