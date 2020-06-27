MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported a new record daily number of COVID-19 cases with 9,585 on Saturday.

On Friday, the state reported what had been a new record with 8,942 cases.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said that the increase in daily coronavirus cases is due to increased testing.

“Really nothing has changed in the past week. We had a big test dump,” Gov. DeSantis said.

Governor DeSantis has said that despite all the requests for many state officials, he is not going to mandate masks in the state.

The governor has said he is leaving it to the counties, local governments, and municipalities.

Governor DeSantis said he’s going to “trust people to make good decisions.”

A total of 3,390 deaths had been reported in the state.

Miami-Dade County reported 1,366 new cases on Saturday for a total of 31,562 with 962 deaths.

Broward had 726 new cases for a total of 14,046. There have been 404 deaths in the county.