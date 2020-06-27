CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on June 27, 2020.

FLORIDA: 132,545 confirmed cases

  • One day increase: 9,9585 cases
  • Residents: 130,092
  • Deaths: 3,390
  • Hospitalizations: 14,136
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 1,830,791
  • Negative Test Results: 1,696,980
  • Percent Positive: 7.2%

MIAMI-DADE: 31,562 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 31,035; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 526
  • Deaths: 947
  • Hospitalizations: 3,948
  • Total Tests: 291,773
  • Negative: 259,952; Awaiting Results: 153; Inconclusive: 100
  • Percent Positive: 10.8%

BROWARD: 14,046 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 13,757; Non-Residents: 289
  • Deaths: 382
  • Hospitalizations: 1,999
  • Total Tests: 187,167
  • Negative: 173,042; Awaiting Results: 26; Inconclusive: 13
  • Percent Positive: 7.5%

MONROE: 204 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 188, Non-Residents: 16
  • Deaths: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 21
  • Total Tests: 5,179
  • Negative: 4,975; Awaiting Results: 42, Inconclusive: 0
  • Percent Positive: 4%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 9,838,205confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 125,081 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 9,643,999 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 495,079
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

