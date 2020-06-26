Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the number of coronavirus cases in Florida continues to surge, CVS Health has added more drive-thru testing sites throughout the state.
The pharmacy chain opened 38 new sites on Friday including sites in Hialeah, Hollywood, and North Miami Beach.
The self-swab tests are available to people through the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot
Those wanting to be tested must register in advance at CVS.com.
CVS Health now has a total of 119 testing sites in the state.
