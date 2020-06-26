WATCH LIVECBS News Special Report - White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Testing, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the number of coronavirus cases in Florida continues to surge, CVS Health has added more drive-thru testing sites throughout the state.

The pharmacy chain opened 38 new sites on Friday including sites in Hialeah, Hollywood, and North Miami Beach.

The self-swab tests are available to people through the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot

Those wanting to be tested must register in advance at CVS.com.

CVS Health now has a total of 119 testing sites in the state.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments