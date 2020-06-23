Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on June 23, 2020.
FLORIDA: 103,503 confirmed cases
- One day increase: 3,286 cases
- Residents: 101,303
- Deaths: 3,238
- Hospitalizations: 13,325
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 1,641,838
- Negative Test Results: 1,537,249
- Percent Positive: 6.3%
MIAMI-DADE: 26,822 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 26,343; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 478
- Deaths: 902
- Hospitalizations: 3,773
- Total Tests: 265,159
- Negative: 238,111; Awaiting Results: 147; Inconclusive: 100
- Percent Positive:10.1%
BROWARD: 11,744 confirmed cases
- Residents: 11,464; Non-Residents: 280
- Deaths: 377
- Hospitalizations: 1,897
- Total Tests: 168,519
- Negative: 156,704; Awaiting Results: 26; Inconclusive: 14
- Percent Positive: 7.0%
MONROE: 166 confirmed cases
- Residents: 153, Non-Residents: 13
- Deaths: 4
- Hospitalizations: 17
- Total Tests: 4,813
- Negative: 4,647; Awaiting Results: 63, Inconclusive: 0
- Percent Positive: 3.4%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 2,313,445confirmed cases
- Deaths: 120,451 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 9,131,445 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 472,856
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.