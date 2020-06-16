CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on June 16, 2020.

FLORIDA: 77,326 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 75,388
  • Deaths: 2,938
  • Hospitalizations: 12,015
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 1,431,164
  • Negative Test Results: 1,352,858
  • Percent Positive: 5.4%

MIAMI-DADE: 22,197 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 21,761; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 435
  • Deaths: 826
  • Hospitalizations: 3,465
  • Total Tests: 237,770
  • Negative: 215,365;  Awaiting Results: 121; Inconclusive: 104
  • Percent Positive: 9.3%

BROWARD: 9,086 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 8,823; Non-Residents: 263
  • Deaths: 358
  • Hospitalizations: 1,748
  • Total Tests: 143,949
  • Negative: 134,790; Awaiting Results: 26; Inconclusive: 13
  • Percent Positive: 6.3%

MONROE: 130 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 119, Non-Residents: 11
  • Deaths: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 12
  • Total Tests: 4,184
  • Negative: 4,054; Awaiting Results: 49, Inconclusive: 0
  • Percent Positive: 3.1%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 2,114,026 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 116,127 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 8,051,732 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 437,266
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

