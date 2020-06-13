Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 10 a.m. on June 13, 2020.
FLORIDA: 73,552 confirmed cases
- Residents: 71,589
- Deaths: 2,925
- Hospitalizations: 11,874
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 1,371,401
- Negative Test Results: 1,296,861
- Percent Positive: 5.4%
MIAMI-DADE: 21,633 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 21,161; Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 471
- Deaths: 822
- Hospitalizations: 3,460
- Total Tests: 230,221
- Negative: 208,380; Awaiting Results: 123; Inconclusive: 104
- Percent Positive: 9.4%
BROWARD: 8,864 confirmed cases
- Residents: 8,582; Non-Residents: 282
- Deaths: 357
- Hospitalizations: 1,725
- Total Tests: 140,103
- Negative: 131,167; Awaiting Results: 27; Inconclusive: 13
- Percent Positive: 6.3%
MONROE: 128 confirmed cases
- Residents: 117, Non-Residents: 11
- Deaths: 4
- Hospitalizations: 12
- Total Tests: 4,098
- Negative: 3,970; Awaiting Results: 44, Inconclusive: 0
- Percent Positive: 3.1%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 2,049,633 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 114,703 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 7,682,831 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 426,427
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.