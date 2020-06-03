CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on June 3, 2020.

FLORIDA: 57,447 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 56,001
  • Deaths: 2,530
  • Hospitalizations: 10,412
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 1,050,671
  • Negative Test Results: 992,305
  • Percent Positive: 5.5%

MIAMI-DADE: 18,224 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 18,031; Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 192
  • Deaths: 722
  • Hospitalizations: 3,044
  • Total Tests: 183,828
  • Negative: 165,407;  Awaiting Results: 64; Inconclusive: 193
  • Percent Positive: 9.9%

BROWARD: 7,248 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 7,075 Non-Residents: 173
  • Deaths: 317
  • Hospitalizations: 1,565
  • Total Tests: 109,812
  • Negative: 102,505; Awaiting Results: 20; Inconclusive: 42
  • Percent Positive: 6.6%

MONROE: 109 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 98, Non-Residents: 11
  • Deaths: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 12
  • Total Tests: 3,393
  • Negative: 3,282; Awaiting Results: 119, Inconclusive: 0
  • Percent Positive:  3.2%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 1,831,821 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 106,181  (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 6,404,872 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 380,764
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

