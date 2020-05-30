CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PM60 Minutes Sports
    2:30 PMCourse Record with Michael Breed
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 12:30 p.m. on May 30, 2020.

FLORIDA: 55,424 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 54,029
  • Deaths: 2,413
  • Hospitalizations: 10,113
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 995,886
  • Negative Test Results: 928,742
  • Percent Positive: 5.6%

MIAMI-DADE: 17,826 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 17,634;  Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 191
  • Deaths: 700
  • Hospitalizations: 2,939
  • Total Tests: 177,039
  • Negative: 159,016;  Awaiting Results: 0; Inconclusive: 192

BROWARD: 7,067 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 6,898 Non-Residents: 168
  • Deaths: 313
  • Hospitalizations: 1,549
  • Total Tests: 103,972
  • Negative: 96,847; Awaiting Results: 0; Inconclusive: 42

MONROE: 108 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 97, Non-Residents: 11
  • Deaths: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 12
  • Total Tests: 2,672
  • Negative: 2,564; Awaiting Results: 0, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 1,750,203 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 102,906  (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 5,974,938 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 365,976
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments