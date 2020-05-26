MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Archdiocese of Miami is allowing churches to resume celebrating public masses on Tuesday, May 26th.
The masses must adhere to strict social distancing guidelines. Congregants must wear facial masks and can only remove it for Holy Communion.
In addition, nobody is allowed to hold hands during prayers.
Other changes include:
▪ Hymnals, missalettes and holy water will be removed from churches
▪ Pews and other common church areas will be sanitized between services
▪ Hand sanitizer will be placed at church entrances
▪ Parishioners are asked not to congregate after services
▪ Holding hands during prayers is not allowed
▪ There will be lower occupancy levels at churches because of social distancing.
RELATED:
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.