MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CVS Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing program by opening 37 additional test sites at some CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Florida on May 22 including several locations throughout South Florida.
The openings bring the total number of drive-thru test sites to 47 across the state.
Those 47 test sites in Florida are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
These sites will utilize self-swab tests for individuals who meet CDC criteria, in addition to age guidelines.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars for the self administered test while being observed by a CVS Pharmacy team member to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Here are the additional new testing sites in Florida with Miami-Dade and Broward locations highlighted in bold.
- CVS Pharmacy, 1 South Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756
- CVS Pharmacy, 30387 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33761
- CVS Pharmacy, 4000 East Bay Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764
- CVS Pharmacy, 1700 South Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
- CVS Pharmacy, 120 S. Johns Commons Road, Jacksonville, FL 32259
- CVS Pharmacy, 4475 San Juan Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210
- CVS Pharmacy, 430 State Highway 13, Jacksonville, FL 32259
- CVS Pharmacy, 4280 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216
- CVS Pharmacy, 3634 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
- CVS Pharmacy, 8954 Lantana Road, Lake Worth, FL 33463
- CVS Pharmacy, 12701 SW 42nd Street, Miami, FL 33175
- CVS Pharmacy, 8740 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33165
- CVS Pharmacy, 591 NE 79th Street, Miami, FL 33138
- CVS Pharmacy, 12401 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027
- CVS Pharmacy, 2375 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108
- CVS Pharmacy, 3771 Tampa Road, Oldsmar, FL 34677
- CVS Pharmacy, 906 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, FL 32065
- CVS Pharmacy, 5899 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839
- CVS Pharmacy, 8025 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
- CVS Pharmacy, 1101 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, FL 32503
- CVS Pharmacy, 44 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola, FL 32507
- CVS Pharmacy, 1501 South Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
- CVS Pharmacy, 1300 S.W. St. Lucie W. Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
- CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- CVS Pharmacy, 8001 9th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
- CVS Pharmacy, 5905 US Highway 301 S., Riverview, FL 33578
- CVS Pharmacy, 1708 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303
- CVS Pharmacy, 5466 Thomasville Road North, Tallahassee, FL 32312
- CVS Pharmacy, 4401 West Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
- CVS Pharmacy, 2911 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33615
- CVS Pharmacy, 5357 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, FL 33618
- CVS Pharmacy, 4120 #2 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
- CVS Pharmacy, 611 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
- CVS Pharmacy, 245 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415
- CVS Pharmacy, 839 North Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789
- CVS Pharmacy, 5650 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708
- CVS Pharmacy, 5208 East CR 466, The Villages, FL 34484
The company expects to have one thousand locations up and running by the end of May.
CVS says their goal is to eventually be able to process one and a half million tests every month.
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
