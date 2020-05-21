



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CVS Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing program by opening 37 additional test sites at some CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Florida on May 22 including several locations throughout South Florida.

The openings bring the total number of drive-thru test sites to 47 across the state.

Those 47 test sites in Florida are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

These sites will utilize self-swab tests for individuals who meet CDC criteria, in addition to age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars for the self administered test while being observed by a CVS Pharmacy team member to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Here are the additional new testing sites in Florida with Miami-Dade and Broward locations highlighted in bold.

CVS Pharmacy, 1 South Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

CVS Pharmacy, 30387 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33761

CVS Pharmacy, 4000 East Bay Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764

CVS Pharmacy, 1700 South Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

CVS Pharmacy, 120 S. Johns Commons Road, Jacksonville, FL 32259

CVS Pharmacy, 4475 San Juan Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210

CVS Pharmacy, 430 State Highway 13, Jacksonville, FL 32259

CVS Pharmacy, 4280 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216

CVS Pharmacy, 3634 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277

CVS Pharmacy, 8954 Lantana Road, Lake Worth, FL 33463

CVS Pharmacy, 12701 SW 42nd Street, Miami, FL 33175

CVS Pharmacy, 8740 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33165

CVS Pharmacy, 591 NE 79th Street, Miami, FL 3313 8

8 CVS Pharmacy, 12401 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

CVS Pharmacy, 2375 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108

CVS Pharmacy, 3771 Tampa Road, Oldsmar, FL 34677

CVS Pharmacy, 906 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, FL 32065

CVS Pharmacy, 5899 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839

CVS Pharmacy, 8025 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829

CVS Pharmacy, 1101 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, FL 32503

CVS Pharmacy, 44 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola, FL 32507

CVS Pharmacy, 1501 South Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

CVS Pharmacy, 1300 S.W. St. Lucie W. Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

CVS Pharmacy, 8001 9th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

CVS Pharmacy, 5905 US Highway 301 S., Riverview, FL 33578

CVS Pharmacy, 1708 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303

CVS Pharmacy, 5466 Thomasville Road North, Tallahassee, FL 32312

CVS Pharmacy, 4401 West Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611

CVS Pharmacy, 2911 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33615

CVS Pharmacy, 5357 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, FL 33618

CVS Pharmacy, 4120 #2 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629

CVS Pharmacy, 611 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

CVS Pharmacy, 245 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

CVS Pharmacy, 839 North Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

CVS Pharmacy, 5650 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708

CVS Pharmacy, 5208 East CR 466, The Villages, FL 34484

The company expects to have one thousand locations up and running by the end of May.

CVS says their goal is to eventually be able to process one and a half million tests every month.

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.