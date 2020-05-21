Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on May 21, 2020.
FLORIDA: 47,471 confirmed cases
- Residents: 46,197
- Deaths: 2,096
- Hospitalizations: 8,681
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 772,669
- Negative Test Results: 723,877
- Percent Positive: 6.1%
MIAMI-DADE: 16,034 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 15,857; Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 176
- Deaths: 589
- Hospitalizations: 2,511
- Total Tests: 146,795
- Negative: 130,430; Awaiting Results: 77; Inconclusive: 192
BROWARD: 6,407 confirmed cases
- Residents: 6,245, Non-Residents: 162
- Deaths: 285
- Hospitalizations: 1,401
- Total Tests: 83,836
- Negative: 77,301; Awaiting Results: 20; Inconclusive: 50
MONROE: 100 confirmed cases
- Residents: 91, Non-Residents: 9
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 12
- Total Tests: 2,261
- Negative: 2,161; Awaiting Results: 27, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 1,551,853 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 93,439 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 5,014,943 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 328,462
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
