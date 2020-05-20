FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis is asking all gyms and fitness centers in the city to remain closed just days after announcing they could reopen.
Trantalis blames Broward, claiming “the county administrator ordered gyms to remain closed despite the governor’s actions.”
Saturday’s executive order included gyms and fitness centers as part of the Phase 1 reopening.
“It marked the first time that the county directly contradicted an order of the governor during the COVID-19 response efforts,” his statement read.
According to the mayor, there’s disagreement whether the county or city order takes precedence. And because Broward is threatening fines of up to $15,000 and arrests, Trantalis has reissued the closure notice.
“We don’t want anyone fined or arrested because of this intergovernmental quarrel. We continue to work hard to persuade the county to change its stance,” he said. “It makes no sense to keep gyms closed. Our efforts to fight COVID-19 have worked well. We met all public health measurements to move into Phase 1 of reopening.”
RELATED:
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.