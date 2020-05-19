



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While South Florida gradually reduces restrictions adjusting to the coronavirus crisis, gambling operations are still working on a reboot.

Most facilities in Broward and Miami Dade remain shut awaiting a state and county green light.

The Big Easy Casino in Hallandale Beach is preparing for reopening.

Dan Adkins, the casino’s president of gaming, said he is hopeful they can open their doors next week.

“I can’t wait to get these doors open and get some normalcy back!” he said.

When the doors open, patrons will go through an infrared camera to check their temperature.

Inside, every other slot machine will be inactive to promote social distancing.

There are hand sanitizing stations and tables are spread apart in the dining areas.

How to reboot is a challenge for all South Florida casinos

The Seminole Hard Rock properties remain shuttered, though their Tampa location opens on Thursday.

The Miccosukee Resort and Gaming complex in southwest Miami-Dade reopened Sunday.

On tribal land, they didn’t need the permission of the state or county.

Casino patron Alex Dumas said social distancing is being enforced.

“If you have 10 machines, only two are being used in a room, so you aren’t next to someone else,” he said.

Adkins said while the experience will be different, they are betting gamblers will return.

“It will never be 100%, but just getting people in for that experience,” he said, “we are looking for that.”

