



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CVS pharmacy chain is opening coronavirus test sites in five states starting Friday, including Florida.

CVS says it is opening more than 50 drive-through test sites in Florida, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Ten of those test sites will be in Florida, but none are in South Florida yet.

The opening of additional test sites across the state and the country will be announced over the next two weeks.

RELATED: CORONAVIRUS TEST SITES IN SOUTH FLORIDA

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests for individuals who meet CDC criteria, in addition to age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars for the self administered test while being observed by a CVS Pharmacy team member to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

The new testing sites in Florida include:

CVS Pharmacy, 1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

CVS Pharmacy, 2322 Land O Lakes Boulevard, Lutz, FL 33549

CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Enterprise Road, Orange City, FL 32763

CVS Pharmacy, 221 South S.R. 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

CVS Pharmacy, 3404 S.W. Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608

CVS Pharmacy, 8905 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo, FL 33777-1102

CVS Pharmacy, 50 Duval Station Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218

CVS Pharmacy, South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837

CVS Pharmacy, 121 West MacClenny Avenue, MacClenny, FL 32063

CVS Pharmacy, 520 South Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432

The company expects to have one thousand locations up and running by the end of May.

CVS says their goal is to eventually be able to process one and a half million tests every month.