ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Walt Disney World resorts is taking reservations again for guest arrivals starting July 1, without a reopening date for theme parks or resorts.
If you make a reservation and the resorts are not open yet, or they open earlier, Disney will allow you to change or cancel them without paying any extra fees, according to the Disney website.
Disney World has been closed since mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Disney Springs will reopen in phases starting next week. Phase one will be on May 20 with the entertainment area following state guidelines and restaurants limiting how many people can dine in.
Shanghai Disneyland, which has been closed since Jan. 25, reopened Monday with restrictions such as limiting the number of visitors, temperature checks and mask requirements.
