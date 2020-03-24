



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has announced the city will be implementing a “Shelter In Place” emergency order starting Tuesday night.

Suarez, who has been in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, made the revelation during a video update on his social media account.

Yesterday, I was retested as part of the official process to be released from quarantine. Here are my results as well as some major announcements regarding new testing and safety measures in the @CityofMiami. pic.twitter.com/EuEhtAJxGr — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 24, 2020

“We are putting a shelter-in-place order or stay-at-home order today,” he said. “We are going to be putting it in today, and hoping people get the message to stay home. And if you’re coming from spring break, go home.”

The mayor said he’s been trying to get the mandate passed for the past week, but had experienced some internal resistance.

The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

The exceptions to the order include:

Travel within the City to seek goods and services from essential retail establishments such as grocery stores and pharmacies

Travel within the City to perform work in support of essential activities and establishments

Travel within the City to deliver essential services to homes, such as repair, landscaping and pool services

The city of Miami now joins Miami Beach in issuing a safer-at-home style policy to keep residents off the streets.

“Stay at home unless you’re going to exercise or to go to some of those essential services, like food, or your pharmacy,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CBS4 on Monday.

Miami Beach’s emergency order went into effect just after midnight Tuesday.

“All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a residence are prohibited, except to engage in essential activities,” the city’s statement read, in part.

