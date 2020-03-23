TAMPA (CBSMiami) – The University of Tampa says six of its students have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement released on Facebook, the university said five students were traveling with other students for spring break. Four of them are now self-isolating on campus, the fifth student has yet to return.
The university said another student who traveled internationally also tested positive and is now self-isolating off-campus.
The university is finishing the semester online.
