



FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) – Monroe County is officially closed to all visitors and tourists during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes just three days after county officials announced all hotels, guest houses, short-term rentals in RV parks and vacation rentals in the Keys would shut down at 6 p.m. Sunday.

That said, the ban doesn’t include rentals for those working on projects within the county.

At this time, U.S. 1 is still open and there are no plans to close it, but it officials said that will be reviewed daily.

Homeowners and workers do not need re-entry stickers as there are no check-in stations or roadblocks.

Marlen Weeks, who has lived in Key Largo for more than 40 years, and a group of other women gathered Friday to call for the closure of the Keys to non-residents.

She and the others aren’t just worried about exposure, but they’re also worried about hospital space and everyday supplies.

“The lines, the grocery stores, I mean, people from Miami are coming here because they think we have more stuff than they do,” said Hall. “We have limited supply of stuff… we need it for us.”

As a small business owner, Weeks is the last person who wants to keep businesses out, but she feels there is no other choice.

“Visitors coming in, we love you, we need you to go back home now,” said Weeks. “Remember us. Come back when it’s safe for all of us to be around each other.”

