



WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has announced the first reported coronavirus-related death in Palm Beach County.

The number of positive cases has climbed by 67, going from 763 to 830.

Of those 67 new cases, 62 are Florida residents and five are non-Florida residents.

Related: Here Is What We Know About The Coronavirus At-A-Glance 3-22-20

Broward once again has the most amount of cases out of any other county in the state with 180. Miami-Dade trails by three at 177 confirmed cases.

The one Palm Beach County death now raises the state total to 13.

The number of pending tests did decrease from 1,005 to 963. That now brings the total of negative tests to 7,990.

In terms of travel-related cases, the Florida Department of Health reports it’s about a 60-40 split, with 40% being travel-related.

