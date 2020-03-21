MIAMI (CBSMiami)— Miami-Dade County is suspending all transit fares and offering free parking at Metrorail stations in response to COVID-19.
In addition to suspending fares, the Miami-Dade Transit Department is also suspending auto reloads for monthly pass customers, and requiring Metrobus customers to board through the back of the bus. Accommodations for riders in need of the wheelchair accessible ramp will continue to be made.
These measures are being implemented for the safety of transit riders and employees in order to lessen the need for non-essential interactions.
All of these adjustments take effect on Sunday, March 22.
The department continues to urge the community to use public transit for essential trips only and for riders to practice social distancing while using transit.
The transit department says ridership is dwindling, as expected, but will continue to provide transit services to those who need it most.
