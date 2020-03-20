



PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – On Friday morning, members of the National Guard, along with medical staff from Memorial Hospital, will be at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines to begin collecting samples from the massive collective site.

This testing site will open from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on a daily basis.

The test will be provided only to those who are exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19. They will primarily be testing first responders, people aged 65 or older with COVID-19 symptoms and individuals who are symptomatic and have travelled. If a person does not meet the criteria, they would be asked to exit.

People who meet the criteria and need to be tested should enter the park at the Flamingo Road and Johnson Street entrance. It’s recommended that those wanting to be tested have enough fuel for an expected delay of up to 2 hours. Nurses, wearing personal protective equipment, will screen through prospective patients. If the person meets the above criteria, the nurse will provide a placard in the windshield for the patient to continue to the testing tents.

Once the patient arrives at the testing area, a medic wearing a Tyvek suit will collect a sample with the swab of the nostril. Another service member will be responsible for scribing the information from the patient’s placard to the bio-hazard bag, and another will be responsible for collecting the sample and placing it in the bag.

After the sample is in the bio-hazard bag, it will be refrigerated until it is shipped to a lab for examination. Within three to four days, Memorial Healthcare System will notify patients of the results.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the site on Thursday afternoon and said he hopes the site will be a game-changer for how the state tests for the illness.

“People are kind of flying blind because there haven’t been enough tests done,” DeSantis said. “We’re gonna try to change that.”

DeSantis said it’s been a challenge to get enough materials to test people and when people do get tested it’s a long wait for results. He believes this operation could be an antidote and, if successful, could be replicated elsewhere in Florida. DeSantis said testing here will initially focus on two groups of people.

“Those who are health care workers because if they test positive that could sideline a lot of people that they’re working with,” he explained. “The other group will be those senior citizens, 65 and older who are symptomatic of having coronavirus.”

When DeSantis was asked about his decision to not order the closure of beaches statewide, even after pictures showed spring breakers congregating in large numbers, he said it’s important for people to get outside and get fresh air but to stay away from larger groups. For now, he and his team are focusing on social distancing and strong messaging.

“I think that’s a more prudent approach — to do social distancing,” DeSantis said.

“There will be another spring break when this is over,” said Jared Moskowitz, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director. “The beach will be there.”

DeSantis also said he asked the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which is on tribal land, to shut bars and restaurants. He said they agreed to do so.

The governor also said he’s preparing an executive order for Friday to affect Broward and Palm Beach Counties. He said it could mirror Miami-Dade’s effort to close non-essential businesses, beaches, and parks. Broward Mayor Dale Holness said he believes the community needs clarity on the issue and that larger businesses should probably close for the time being.

“If it is a business that has a large number of people that are congregating, that could transmit the virus, yes,” he said.

DeSantis said South Florida is where the bulk of the coronavirus cases are and significant steps must be taken.

“Broward County right now is the epicenter of what we’re seeing,” he said. “We need to be here for our friends in Broward and turn the tide on this thing.”

