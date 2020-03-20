MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Since the coronavirus became a pandemic and a threat to public health, distancing learning has now become the new temporary norm.

“I like online learning, everyone should give it a try sometime,” said Christopher Columbus High School senior Alexander Someiloan. “Online learning has benefited me because I can do my learning at my own pace.”

Since Miami-Dade and Broward schools have closed, teachers, parents, and students have had to quickly adapt to learning and communicating online.

“It’s been interesting because obviously your not in person. You cant talk in person, but I think the transition has been pretty smooth and we have all been able to transition online without a problem and each school day feels like a regular school day. Our classes pretty much feel the same,” said Someiloan.

Someiloan is not just a student, he’s also the president of the school’s broadcast production team. He said one of their responsibilities is to produce a newscast every month.

Without professional equipment, or being able to step outside to find their stories, Someiloan says distance learning has forced them to become innovative thinkers.

“So we are filming all our stories with our cell phones and we are probably gonna edit them at home and once we are done editing we will upload through Google Drive and put the show through there,” he said.

Omar Delgado, the professor who oversees the broadcast production class, says the show must go on.

“Class is still moving. Teachers just have to adapt, we are doing our best to adapt to the current situation and I think a lot of us are stepping up to the plate,” he said.

While some have adapted quickly, high school teachers Thomas and Rebecca Fiori say it’s been quite hectic.

“Specifically because grades are due as of today, and so we are trying to finalize our grades, while also transitioning,” said Thomas Fiori.

“And then I didn’t do this, can I make up this, so it’s been crazy,” said Rebecca Fiori.

While it’s been challenging, they are adapting, making sure that with this form of learning their students aren’t just learning, but are still having that communication. They’re also making sure their classroom atmosphere stays alive including the usual classroom jokes.