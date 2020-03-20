ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A 34-year-old California man who visited Walt Disney World earlier this month has died from the coronavirus.
Jeffrey Gazarian’s family described him as high-risk patient who had survived cancer and had problems with asthma as a child.
Disney issued a statement offering their condolences to the family, saying they are in contact with health officials.
Gazarian is one of the youngest people in the US to die from the coronavirus.
