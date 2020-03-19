



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monroe County officials announced plans to close all hotels, guest houses, short-term rentals in RV parks and vacation rentals in response to the coronavirus beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Hotel guests already at a Keys hotel must leave by Sunday at 6 p.m., officials said.

The measures will be in place during the next 14 days.

The county said the ban applies to all leisure visitors and all non-essential personnel who are not working in the Florida Keys.

Officials said restaurants will continue to operate at 50 percent capacity to serve residents who are in the Keys, as long as the State of Florida directives for spacing and capacity are being followed.

County-owned parks and beaches will remain open for residents to practice social distancing, officials said.

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Monroe County.

RELATED:

Coronavirus Curfews In South Florida

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER