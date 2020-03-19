



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Department of Transportation officials announced Thursday that they have temporarily stopped taking cash at Florida Turnpike toll plazas to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Tolls will instead be collected through an electronic process. The change took take place starting Thursday at noon.

Officials urged drivers to continue driving through toll plazas and pay attention to overhead and portable signs.

Here is what they had to say about the changes taking place:

“SunPass and Interoperable customers will continue to have tolls posted to their accounts.”

“Vehicles without a SunPass will be billed for toll transactions at the posted cash toll rate and receive a Toll Enforcement Invoice in the mail. The invoice administrative fee ($2.50) will temporarily be waived. o Drivers who elect to become a SunPass customer will receive several benefits including a discount on tolls of nearly 25%. SunPass works on all Florida toll roads and most bridges. Customers will still be able to utilize the “Exact Coin Lanes” where there is no toll operator present to remit coin payment at those locations.”

“Additionally, customers who receive a Toll Enforcement Invoice and wish to open a SunPass account can go online at http://www.SunPass.com to pay the invoice, purchase a transponder, establish the account and receive the lower SunPass toll rate.”

“The cost of a mini transponder ($4.99) will be credited back to the account, effectively making the transponder free.”