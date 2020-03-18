



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Following state guidelines, Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools will be teaching their students at home until April 15th, through distance learning.

“These are uncharted waters,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Carvalho said that grades for the week before Spring Break won’t count toward a student’s final grade, unless it helps.

Carvalho also added that more than 100,000 meals have been distributed this week and during Spring Break, students and their families can continue getting free meals through community partnerships.

“Let’s navigate these uncharted waters with patience, compassion, and understanding,” said Carvalho.

“It’s a time we certainly have never seen,” said Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Miami-Dade schools extended their deadline for laptop pick-up through Friday. After Spring Break, laptop pick-ups may continue.

In Broward, students and parents can pick up laptops on Friday.

Florida State Assesment (FSA) exams and other assessment tests like the SAT and ACT will not be happening this semester.

Those scores won’t count towards students’ grades. For seniors, as long as they have the number of credit hours required to graduate and the minimum GPA, they will graduate.

Superintendent Runcie said they may need to adjust grading to meet the current challenges.

Schools also won’t be getting graded on performance, which is essential for districts right now.

“No funding shall be recalled back to Tallahassee from any school system,” said Carvalho.

Children who depend on school to eat will still be getting free meals while they are distance learning at home. School employees will also still be paid.

Superintendent Runcie said teachers will offer virtual office hours for students who are struggling to learn while at home.

Superintendent Carvalho added that kids who have disabilities or are homeless, migrant children or in foster care will be helped during this time. Even classes like PE or Art are still being offered online.

However, some things are not able to happen through distance learning, like proms and graduations.

“For students, especially seniors, my heart aches for them,” said Runcie. “It may not happen this year.”

Carvalho echoed that sentiment for Miami-Dade students.

“Look I’ve been very honest. If I were to project at this point, my take is… probably not,” said Carvalho, adding that there would be alternate plans for graduation.