



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With social distancing being drilled into citizens during the coronavirus outbreak, small businesses that rely on close contact are trying to find ways to stay open.

A barber’s job is up close and personal. Revenue depends on how many cuts are accomplished each day.

The spread-prevention rule of keeping six feet away just doesn’t work for barbers and their customers.

“You got to stay safe. Sanitize whenever we can. Do the best we can,” said Joshua Millan.

For barbershops, the ultimate small business, owners and barbers are torn between economics and health for themselves and customers. The same can be said for spas and nail salons.

Fear of close contact is a two-way street. Customers are concerned enough to stay away.

Barbers and spa operators doing what they can to protect themselves and customers.

“Before and after every client, sanitizing, washing hands all the time, all the time,” said “Megho.”

And for nail salon owner Lilly Nguyen, who just opened a beauty supply store, the economic out look is grim.

“All day long, we don’t have anybody walk in, and I have another nail shop,” she said. “All customers are afraid and don’t come to do nails and don’t have money to buy supplies here.”

Nguyen has a good deal, she says, not on makeup, but on a really good hand sanitizer product.

Late Wednesday night, President Trump signed into law a relief package passed by the House last week and approved by the Senate earlier Wednesday.

The bill provides free testing, expanded funding for food security programs and paid sick, family and medical leave for workers at companies with 500 employees or fewer.

