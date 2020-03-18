



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Many store shelves in Broward are bare, missing essential items like meat, eggs and paper products. County commissioners say that must stop.

“There’s no reason to hoard food and supplies from others when there’s ample supplies throughout the county,” Commissioner Michael Udine said. “It’s an important thing to get out there so people are not causing unnecessary burden and panic on the system.”

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez held a news conference Wednesday at the county’s emergency operations center. Just a few feet away from them stood a video screen nearby showed the latest up to the minute data on coronavirus testing and confirmed cases in the state. Nunez reiterated that the virus is proving deadliest for the elderly.

“It is incumbent on all of us to do our part to protect our elderly,” Nunez said. “So please do not compromise the health of this vulnerable population.”

The county says Port Everglades remains open to bring in gasoline to South Florida and areas around the state. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is open with reduced flights. Buses are running and being cleaned regularly. County libraries will close Thursday evening. Also, nurses and medics with the National Guard will soon be at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines run a mobile testing site. Only health care professionals, first responders and residents 65 and older who are symptomatic will be screened, according to the county.

“We must work to ensure that we’re do everything we can to reduce anxiety but also to ensure that we have services in place for people,” Holness said.

Some in Broward have complained that they’ve spent hours on the phone calling the Florida Department of Health to get answers on coronavirus or report symptoms. Nunez said she is unaware of any delays.

“There’s a lot of confusion as it relates to are you truly a candidate,” she said. “If you are not symptomatic, you should not be concerned at this point.”

Nunez urged people to call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or e-mail the state at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

