



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In an effort to stem the potential spread of coronavirus, the Village of Key Biscayne has implemented a curfew.

“Pursuant to the Village’s declaration of a state of emergency, the Village of Key Biscayne is establishing a curfew effective today. A curfew is necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our residents,” said Key Biscayne Mayor Michael Davey.

From 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. no person is allowed outside “either as a pedestrian or by means of vehicle,” according to the mayor.

Police, firefighters, and those performing governmental services are exempt.

Also exempt are those who are at work, going to work, or coming home from work.

“This curfew has been implemented to help protect the public health by mitigating the spread of COVIG-19 and enforcing social distancing to flatten the curve,” said Davey.

While Key Biscayne’s beaches and parks are not officially closed, Davey said that could change if they don’t see improvements in social distancing.

