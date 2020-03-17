



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 77-year-old man in Broward County is the sixth person to die from COVID-19 in the state of Florida.

It happened at an assisted living facility, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday morning. He said the man had significant underlying health conditions and an investigation is underway. He added other patients were being tested and monitored to help prevent casualties from spiraling upward. All other individuals in the facility are isolated and being evaluated.

He did not identify the facility where the man died.

As of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, there are now 173 confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida: 43 in Broward and 32 in Miami-Dade.

As coronavirus concerns increase, some South Floridians are choosing to self-isolate. Stores remain open but items such as hand sanitizer, and toilet paper are hard to find.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered all bars and nightclubs to close for 30 days starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, upending St. Patrick’s Day revelries.

However, the Falcon Pub in Davie is holding its regular festivities Tuesday night.

“The Falcon Pub has fresh air intakes so we have a pretty clean interior. We strip everything down every night so most people know to come here,” explained owner Salvatore Dellutri.

Tents are up at several South Florida hospitals meant to keep people with possible symptoms away from others

The Memorial Healthcare System is working with the state to open up mobile testing sites by the end of the week.

The City of Hollywood announced Monday night that bars, nightclubs and restaurants must start closing at 10:00 p.m.

The City of Hollywood beaches are also closed along with beaches in Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale and Dania Beach.