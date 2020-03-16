Comments
(CBS Miami)– The Miami Dolphins made a major addition to their defensive line on Monday by signing defensive end Shaq Lawson.
(CBS Miami)– The Miami Dolphins made a major addition to their defensive line on Monday by signing defensive end Shaq Lawson.
The 25-year-old signed a 3-year, $30 million deal according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.
The #Dolphins are giving Shaq Lawson a 3-year deal worth $30M, source said. A nice payday. https://t.co/PIPFflE67z
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020
Lawson had a career high 6.5 sacks for Buffalo last year and was the 19th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The news of Lawson’s signing comes hours after the Dolphins addressed the offensive side of the ball by locking up offensive lineman Ereck Flowers with a 3 year, $30 million deal.
The Dolphins had the fewest sacks of any team in the NFL last year with 23 and also the fewest pressures with 122.
You must log in to post a comment.