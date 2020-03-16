Comments
(CBS Miami)– NFL free agency started Monday and the Miami Dolphins wasted no time bolstering their offensive line.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus told Pro Football Talk that Miami native Ereck Flowers has signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Dolphins. According to reports, $19.95 million is guaranteed for the 25-year-old offensive lineman.
Dolphins, Ereck Flowers agree to terms on three-year, $30M deal. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/WdmvbUaGQP
— NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020
The former Miami Hurricane was the 9th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and played for the New York Giants and Washington Redskins before signing with the Dolphins.
The Dolphins allowed 58 sacks last year, which tied for the most in the NFL. Flowers has the ability to play both guard and tackle.
Miami went 5-11 in 2019 and Brian Flores’ team holds the 5th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
