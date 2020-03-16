



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tuesday March 17 is the Presidential Primary in Florida and state elections officials say it is proceeding as scheduled with just a few precinct location changes due to coronavirus concerns.

Sunday, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee said more than 600,000 participated in early voting and over 1 million people voted by mail. She added “Floridians can safely and securely go to the polls.”

However Florida, known for its large senior citizen population, is working to make sure the most vulnerable are protected by relocating polling sites that are located at senior residential facilities.

Here are the changes in Broward County:

Precinct#: E028: Park Summit of Coral Springs, 8500 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs –> New Location: Northwest Regional Library, 3151 University Drive, Coral Springs

Here are the changes in Miami-Dade:

Precincts 047/048: Rebecca Towers, 200 Alton Road, Miami Beach –> New location: South Pointe Elementary School, 1050 4th Street, Miami Beach

These changes were made after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended all visitations to nursing homes in Broward County, so far the worst-hit county in the state.

Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters at all polling places. Additionally, there are bathrooms, with access to soap and water. All polling locations will have disposable gloves, disinfectant spray and wipes for staff and for wiping down voting equipment.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez also reiterated the safety precautions being taken.

“Tuesday is the primary election. We are planning for all precincts to be open. We are taking all precautions, including hand sanitizer and deep cleaning at all polling places.”

Miami-Dade libraries will be open for voting.

Other states that will vote on Tuesday — Ohio, Arizona and Illinois — have implemented similar voting changes, including pushing for younger people to sign up and train to be poll workers in time for the election Tuesday.