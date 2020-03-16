



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Multiple events in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been postponed or canceled over coronavirus concerns.

The following list will be updated daily, so keep checking back for updates.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Jungle Island will temporarily close starting Monday, March 16.

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, Miami Open tennis tournament, Miami 5K run, and all major events at the AmericanAirlines Arena have been suspended.

Miami Beach is canceling or postponing all public events, including the spring break beachfront activation, Culture Crawl, and ADL No Place for Hate gathering. For a full list of impacted events, please visit www.MiamiBeachFl.gov/coronavirus.

Miami-Dade County theaters are closed.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County Auditorium

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

Adrienne Arsht ticket holders for performances through April 5 have the following options:

Exchange your tickets for an alternate show

Exchange your tickets for an Arsht Center gift certificate

Donate your tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value

Receive a refund

March 17th – The annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Coral Gables has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. They will be moving the festival to a later date.

March 17th – The Greater Miami Symphonic’s Band “Spring Spectacular Concert” was set to take place Sunday, March 17 but was canceled. They have announced on their website that all events through March 31st have been canceled as well.

March 17th-19th – The 35th annual Winter Music Conference, originally scheduled for March 16 – 19, 2020, will be rescheduled. Those who are current badge holders will be contacted for further updates.

March 20th-22nd – The 22nd annual Ultra Music Festival was postponed. Ultra announced on their website they will resume their festivities until March 26th-28th, 2021. Ticket buyers will be emailed regarding further steps.

March 21st-22nd – The 4th annual Doral Food & Wine Festival has been postponed. The decision was made after Doral city officials and announcements from the Florida government made regarding the coronavirus outbreak. A new date for the festival has yet to be identified.

March 27th-March 29th – The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show will not be making its way to Wynwood. The event has been canceled.

March 29th-April 5th – Miami Beach Pride has been postponed. Luckily, an exception was made for the smaller, outdoor events which are still scheduled for Monday, March 30.

March 30th – The Miami-Dade Mayoral Townhall has canceled their town hall meeting which was scheduled to take place Monday, March 30.

March 30th-31st – The E-Merge Americas 2020 conference has been rescheduled for November 4-5, 2020. It was previously slated to take place on March 30th-31st, 2020.

April 23rd – Mercedes Benz Corporate Run postponed.

April 25th–26TH – Retro Pop organizers and Mayor Francis Suarez announced the convention scheduled for April 25th-26th, 2020 in Miami’s Convention Center is postponed. They remain “enthusiastic about celebrating Miami’s contribution to 80s pop culture later this year once a new date is set.”

BROWARD COUNTY

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will suspend entertainment taking place at its venues including Hard Rock Live, The Comedy Club and DAER Nightclub & Dayclub until April 15. Live entertainment will continue to be available in the bars and restaurants located throughout the resort.

Entertainment postponements include:

• Jay Mohr at The Comedy Club (March 19 – March 22)

• DJ Five at DAER Nightclub (March 20)

• Obscene at DAER Nightclub (March 21)

• Jeremy Piven at The Comedy Club (March 26 – March 29)

• Ja Rule at DAER Nightclub (March 28)

• Bobby Slayton at The Comedy Club (April 2 – April 5)

• Bat Out of Hell at Hard Rock Live (April 7 – April 19)

All public performances at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and Parker Playhouse will be postponed or canceled through April 12, 2020.

Performances of Mean Girls, Thou Art Woman, and Spring Spectacular 2020 are cancelled; ticket holders will receive an automatic refund to the credit card used for purchase.

Performances of Brian Regan, Eric Johnson and THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER are postponed; ticket holders should keep their tickets as they will receive updated information on the new performance dates as soon as it is available

Bailey Hall at Broward College has canceled all performances and events through April 10th.

Broward Jury Duty: All jury duty service in the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court is suspended March 16-March 20, 2020 and March 23-27, 2020. All other Court operations are resuming as normal until further notice.

March 16thh – The City of Pompano Beach is canceling or postponing public gatherings effective March 16th, all events, meetings (including City Commission Meetings) and programs in City facilities will be canceled or postponed until after April 1st.

March 18th-22nd – The 2nd Annual Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival has been rescheduled. It will now take place from August 5-9, 2020. All ticket purchases for the March dates will be honored for the rescheduled August dates.

March 21 – The Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk has been canceled.

April 2nd – Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run, Fort Lauderdale postponed

April 20th – The 4/20 Broward Festival has been postponed. The festival was scheduled to take place Monday, April 20th at 4:20 p.m. – Tuesday, April 21st at 1:00 a.m. There is no word on a future date.

April 21st – AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the presenters of the annual AIDS Walk & Musicfest, scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 21, at South Beach Park in Fort Lauderdale Beach, has decided to postpone the event.