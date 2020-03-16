



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is gearing up to institute a countywide closure of several types of businesses to stop the possible spread of the coronavirus.

The mandate, which a source familiar with the plan confirmed to CBS4’s Jim DeFede, will affect all bars, lounges, movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms and fitness centers.

Restaurants will only be allowed takeout or delivery service.

The plan, set to effect Wednesday, will be announced Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Joe’s Stone Crab. Local leaders, the owner of Joe’s Stone Crab and the owner of Versailles will be present.

The new order adds to the countywide restrictions implemented Sunday, which mandated all restaurants must close their dining rooms by 11:00 p.m. and all bars, clubs, restaurants and movie theaters in the county cannot operate at more than 50% capacity.

Miami Beach has enacted an 11 p.m. curfew in the entertainment district. They’ve also asked restaurants and bars to shut down no later than 10 p.m. and reduce capacity by 50% to create social distancing.

The news comes as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he plans to sign an order Tuesday that would shut down all dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms, nightclubs, movie theaters, bowling alleys, live music venues and arcades in the city of Miami.

Miami’s new order would take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

This has business owners all across South Florida waiting for news on the Coronavirus Relief Act, which passed in the House and is headed for the Senate.

It would provide free coronavirus testing, expanded funding for food security programs, emergency family and sick leave, unemployment insurance and Medicaid funding.

