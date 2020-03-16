



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are nearly 150 cases of coronavirus in Florida.

According to the latest update from the Florida Department of Health, there are 136 Florida residents and 13-non-Florida confirmed cases. At least 40 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Broward County, another 15 cases in Miami-Dade.

Four Florida residents have died from the virus.

The Florida National Guard is calling up all of its medical professionals to help with testing for the coronavirus in Broward. Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement, saying it was partnering with Memorial Healthcare System to conduct the testing.

“Folks who are elderly and that have symptoms, that have an underlying medical condition, we want to have the easiest way possible for them to test and then, if need be, to get treatment or to self-isolate,” said DeSantis.

Fort Lauderdale has also closed the beaches from Harbor Drive to just north of Oakland Park Boulevard until April 12th.

“The City of Fort Lauderdale will be closing the dry sand portion of our public beaches,” Mayor Dean Trantalis said on Sunday.

This officially ends Spring Break and postpones events like Tortuga Music Festival.

“We are now also seeing positive cases of all age groups. Including younger people and individuals with no travel history,” Trantalis said.

Bars and restaurants in the city must now close by 10 p.m. and operate at half their normal capacity and can’t have more than 250 people.

“Fighting coronavirus lies with everyone doing their part to be responsible and be supportive,” Trantalis said.

At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, the TSA has confirmed a screening officer has coronavirus. That officer last worked March 3rd in Terminal 3, Checkpoint F and was scheduled overnight to 11 a.m.

In a statement to us, a spokesperson said “the officer is receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are self-isolated at home. Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC…” to keep employees and travelers healthy and safe.

Also Sunday, Hallandale Beach announced all government-owned facilities will be closed until further notice.

Broward has the highest amount of coronavirus cases in the state.

Miami Beach has also made changes to stop the spread of coronavirus.

City officials enacted an 11 p.m. curfew in the entertainment district and have asked that non-essential stores to close at 10 p.m. Essential retail stores like pharmacies and grocery stores will be exempt from the new curfew.

Miami Beach from 5th to 15th Street, as well as Loomis Park, is closed.

“We can’t have the kinds of crowds we’ve had, the kinds of gatherings we’ve had, we can’t have a Spring Break the way it has happened. We cannot become a petri dish for a very dangerous virus,” said Mayor Dan Gelber.

Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward are closed. However, meals will still be served at select schools, to make sure no child has to go hungry just because school is not in session.

Broward school are serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. & lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, Wed, Thurs at these locations:

Boyd Anderson High

Blanche Ely High

Dillard High

Flanagan High

Hallandale High

Miramar High

Nova High

Sunrise Middle

Taravella High

In Miami-Dade, all schools will provide hot, grab & go meals for breakfast and lunch between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control is recommending gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks to stop the spread of coronavirus. There are currently more than 3,700 confirmed cases nationwide, with 69 deaths.