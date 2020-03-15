FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival is the latest high profile music festival to be postponed in South Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The country music festival on the sands of Fort Lauderdale was scheduled for April 17 – 19.
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis announced Sunday afternoon that Tortuga will likely be held sometime this summer.
This year’s country lineup included headliner Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryant and Tim McGraw.
RELATED:
Coronavirus Cancellations and Postponements in Miami-Dade, Broward
Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER
The lineup also included Miami hip-hop icon Pitbull, top-selling singer Kelsea Ballerini and a parade of fan-favorite country acts, including Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, Lee Brice, Chris Lane, Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, Billy Currington, Riley Green and LoCash.
Other big music events already cancelled include Ultra Music Festival and SunFest in West Palm Beach.
You must log in to post a comment.