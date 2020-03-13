Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix Supermarkets have announced they will be closing at 8 p.m. starting Saturday until further notice.
This was the statement released by their headquarters:
“To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14, Publix will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice.”
There are more than 800 Publix stores in the state.
