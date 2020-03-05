MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC is recommending Americans avoid non-essential trips to China, South Korea, Iran and Italy in response to the coronavirus.

There are no advisories about travel to the rest of world, but people do have some options if they don’t feel comfortable flying.

Several airlines are waiving change fees for all flights and some cancellation fees, but there are stipulations.

Airlines waiving change fees (check with each airline for specific guidelines):

Alaska Airlines

American Airlines

Delta

Frontier Airlines

JetBlue

United

Air France

British Airways

Hawaiian Airlines

What is fear of the virus going to do to ticket prices?

“You know, so for deal hunters this is a prime time,” says “The Points Guy” travel blogger Brian Kelly.

He says as fewer people travel, there will be deals on flights and hotels. But if you’re booking a trip, you may want to consider travel insurance.

“You can buy a ‘cancel for any reason’ travel insurance policy, but they’re very expensive. And they’re not going to reimburse 100% of your cost, only up to 75%,” Kelly says.

For people who want to cancel a flight, but don’t have travel insurance, Kelly advises to hold off.

“So here’s the thing, if you’ve got a non-refundable flight ticket, you don’t have insurance, the airline says ‘tough luck,’ keep your ticket because the airline may change that. If there’s an outbreak all of the sudden tomorrow to that destination, they will likely offer free refunds. So there’s really no point to cancel today and incur that whole loss,” he says.

Kelly says airlines are also awarding more upgrades. So if you do decide to fly, maybe it can be in first class.